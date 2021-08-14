Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,541 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,448 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

