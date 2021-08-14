Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,161 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Niu Technologies worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

