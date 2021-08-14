Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,730 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Universal Insurance worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

