Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 789.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,420 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.35 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

