Millennium Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $117.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

