Millennium Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

IWF opened at $283.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

