Millennium Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Aptose Biosciences worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $233.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.