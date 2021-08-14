Millennium Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 251.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

