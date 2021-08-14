Millennium Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Homology Medicines worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $396.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

