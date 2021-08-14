Millennium Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,027 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

