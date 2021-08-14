Millennium Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.26% of CyberOptics worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

CYBE opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $308.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

