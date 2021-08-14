Millennium Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,888 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Viasat worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viasat by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

VSAT opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

