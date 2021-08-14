Millennium Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

