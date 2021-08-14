Millennium Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of 89bio worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $370.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.99.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

