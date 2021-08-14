Millennium Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of REV Group worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth $309,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth $324,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

REV Group stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22 and a beta of 2.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

