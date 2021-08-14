Millennium Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 372.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Horizon Global worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Horizon Global by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.69. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

