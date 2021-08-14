Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 2,116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327,558 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Zomedica worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,339 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zomedica by 899.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZOM opened at $0.48 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,987,500 shares of company stock worth $3,246,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

