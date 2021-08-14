Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,451 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.78. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

