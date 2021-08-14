Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $994,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

