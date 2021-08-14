Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 53.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $53.28 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.