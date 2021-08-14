Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PAR Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $300,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

