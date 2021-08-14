Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.56. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

