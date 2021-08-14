Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Akouos worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Akouos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

