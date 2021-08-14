Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK opened at $82.39 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.10.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.