Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,028,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,287,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,451,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,018,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,014,000.

Shares of ITHXU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

