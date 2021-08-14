Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,556. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

