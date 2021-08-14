Millennium Management LLC Purchases 13,892 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

BSET stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

