Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MONCU. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,812,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $534,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

MONCU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.