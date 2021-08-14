Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Clearfield worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,805.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $563.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.