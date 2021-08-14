Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Berry worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

