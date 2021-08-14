Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASY stock opened at $198.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

