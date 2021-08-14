Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

