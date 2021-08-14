Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,744 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.