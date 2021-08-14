Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,713,000 after buying an additional 1,710,092 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04.

