Millennium Management LLC Sells 25,580 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 265,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 608.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $487.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

