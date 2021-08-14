Millennium Management LLC Sells 276,333 Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLACU. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $766,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 2.6% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 410,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.