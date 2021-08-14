Millennium Management LLC Sells 318,389 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 318,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.47 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

