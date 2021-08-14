Millennium Management LLC Sells 712,809 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 712,809 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $293,181,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

NYSE IFF opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

