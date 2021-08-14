Millennium Management LLC Sells 88,875 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.23. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.