Millennium Management LLC Sells 93,474 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55.
Azul Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
