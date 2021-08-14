Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deluxe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $18,762,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Deluxe by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

