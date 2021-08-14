Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Sunworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $8.19 on Friday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Sunworks Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.