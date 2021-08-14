Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 11.9% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

