MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $5.53 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00011810 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $59.48 million and $767,068.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.35 or 0.00421806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.35 or 0.00962556 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,765,290 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.