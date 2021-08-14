Mina Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41.67 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00006322 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $581.40 million and $41.67 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00155421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.03 or 1.00177905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00860942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 194,596,671 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.