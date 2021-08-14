Minereum Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $49,167.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,984,577 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.