MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Hits $436,019.40 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $436,019.40 and approximately $182.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.08 or 0.06949931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01421714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00384969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.00575893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00348629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00302899 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

