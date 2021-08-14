Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 342.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 100.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 84,650 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 391,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

