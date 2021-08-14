Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $43,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,944. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.