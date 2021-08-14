Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 170.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 66.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PD. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 490,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

